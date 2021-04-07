Ball provided 12 points (4-15 FG, 4-14 3Pt), 11 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Hawks.

Ball was once again hyper-aggressive from beyond the arc Tuesday, and he's now taken 29 threes over the past two games, making 12. While he wasn't efficient Tuesday, he nearly recorded a triple-double while committing just one turnover and playing strong defense. Ball has recorded at least five assists in seven straight appearances. He's also recorded at least one steal in each of those games.