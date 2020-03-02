Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Nears triple-double against Lakers
Ball put up 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Lakers.
Although Ball has been outside of the top 80 on the season in nine-category leagues, he's been a top 50 asset over the last two months after seeing a slight bump in play time, and increasing his assist output. He's not an efficient scorer, shooting just 39.9 percent from the field, and 58.1 percent from the line on the season, but the 22-year old is a beast at accumulating counting stats. As the Pelicans hunt for a playoff spot. Ball's role should be steady and reliable down the stretch.
