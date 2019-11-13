Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Officially out Thursday
Ball (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
As expected, Ball will miss a third straight game as he continues to work his way back from a strained right adductor. The hope is that he'll be able to rejoin the lineup in Miami on Saturday, though the Pelicans will wait and see how Ball progresses the next two days before making a determination regarding his availability. In his absence, Jrue Holiday should continue to serve as the team's primary ball handler, with J.J. Redick seeing extended time at shooting guard.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...