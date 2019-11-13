Ball (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

As expected, Ball will miss a third straight game as he continues to work his way back from a strained right adductor. The hope is that he'll be able to rejoin the lineup in Miami on Saturday, though the Pelicans will wait and see how Ball progresses the next two days before making a determination regarding his availability. In his absence, Jrue Holiday should continue to serve as the team's primary ball handler, with J.J. Redick seeing extended time at shooting guard.