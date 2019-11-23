Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: On minute restriction
Ball is expected to be on a 25-minute limit for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ball saw just 19 minutes in Thursday's victory over the Suns after returning from a six-game absence due to a hip injury. Prior to that, he was averaging 29.0 minutes through eight games, so he is trending closer to his usual workload.
