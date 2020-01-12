Ball posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 140-105 loss to the Celtics.

Ball finished with a season high in rebounding while nearing a triple-double, though he did amass more shot attempts than points. After failing to live up to the hype for the first couple months of 2019-20, Ball has been superb dating back to Dec. 29 versus Houston and seems to have hit his stride here in January.