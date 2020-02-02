Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: One dime shy of triple-double
Ball produced 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Rockets.
Ball finished one assist shy of a triple-double while filling up the stat sheet and contributing across every category. He continues to display excellent chemistry with rookie phenom Zion Williamson, and oddly enough the team's last meeting against Houston (Dec. 29) happens to be the same date that Ball began his recent surge.
