Ball said at Tuesday's shootaround that Tuesday's game against Brooklyn is his last game on a minutes limit.

Ball has struggled in his last two games since returning from a hip injury, shooting 4-of-19 from the field across a total of 47 minutes. "It's been tough. Coming in and out (of the game) is not what I like, but tonight is the last night on [a minute restriction]," he said. "Then I'm pretty much free after that." Ball wasn't overly limited in Sunday's loss to New York, as he played 27 minutes, but it's a bit below his season average of 31.3 minutes per contest.