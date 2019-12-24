Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Only 18 minutes Monday
Ball amassed seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 18 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over Portland.
Ball entered the starting lineup Monday but managed just 18 minutes on the court. There was no foul trouble here and it seems head coach Alvin Gentry simply went with what was working down the stretch. Ball has been disappointing this season, although perhaps the move back into the starting lineup can reinvigorate him. We will have to wait and see if this was a permanent move and in the meantime, Ball should be held in 12-team leagues.
