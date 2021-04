Ball (hip) will not play in Monday's game against the Kings.

Ball's sore left hip will keep him out of a third straight game as the Pelicans play on the second night of a back-to-back set. The issue kept Ball out for seven straight games from March 21 through April 2, but he'd looked good in three games back before tweaking the hip against Brooklyn on Wednesday. For now, the Pelicans appear to be handling Ball's status on a game-to-game basis as they embark on a four-game Week 17.