Ball (hip) is out Friday against the Hawks.

Ball, Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (thumb) and Josh Hart (thumb) are all sidelined for Friday's game. Coach Stan Van Gundy will have to reach deep into his bench or play his top crew heavy minutes. During Thursday's game, Eric Bledsoe saw 46 minutes while James Johnson played 28 minutes and Wes Iwundu played 20 minutes.