Ball is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's finale against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With the Pelicans mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, the team will roll with Frank Jackson as the starter. Coach Alvin Gentry also said Thursday that he'll likely rest Ball for the entire game, per Guillory, signalling the end of the season for the UCLA product.
