Ball will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Hornets due to a right adductor strain.

Ball was considered probable going into Friday's game due to a leg injury but ultimately played. It appears he may have tweaked something in his hip while playing through the issue. The Pelicans will err on the side of caution here and keep him sidelined Saturday. His absence should free up playing time for Frank Jackson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The UCLA product's next chance to suit up will be Monday versus the Rockets.