Ball (thumb) is out for Sunday's finale against the Lakers.

Ball will sit out a third straight game with a strained right thumb to end the year. He concludes his second season in New Orleans with averages of 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.8 minutes. The expectation is for Ball to have a variety of suitors in the offseason as a restricted free agent.