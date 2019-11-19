Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Out Tuesday
Ball (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ball will miss his sixth straight contest due to a right hip strain, despite being listed as questionable for Tuesday's game. Frank Jackson and Jrue Holiday are both candidates to draw the start at point guard in Ball's absence.
