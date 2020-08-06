Ball posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 140-125 loss to the Kings.

Ball has yet to crack double-digit points in the bubble, but he set restart highs in points and assists. The performance was Ball's eighth this season with at least 11 dimes. His season high of 15 was set Jan. 26 against the Celtics.