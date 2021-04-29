Ball recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nuggets.

Ball led the Pelicans in every single major statistical category in this one -- excepting points -- en route to his first triple-double of the season. The 2017 first-round pick has scored at least 15 points in four of his last five games and has dished out at least seven dimes three times during that stretch, so he's undoubtedly trending in the right direction after missing 11 of 14 possible games between March 21 and April 14 due to injuries.