Ball (ankle) has been a full participant in the Pelicans' voluntary offseason workout program, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Ball sprained his left ankle Jan. 19 and missed the Lakers' final 35 games as a result of the injury before being traded to the Pelicans in the July. Now healthy and out of the spotlight in Los Angeles, Ball will get the change to jump start his career as the starting point guard for an up-and-coming New Orleans squad that also includes No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and veteran combo guard Jrue Holiday.