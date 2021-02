Ball scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Ball saw a downturn in his scoring as both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson paced the team. However, he found other ways to produce and recorded at least eight assists for only the fourth time this season. He also continued to produce on the defensive end of the floor, tallying at least one steal for the fifth consecutive contest.