Ball recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

Ball struggled from the field in this one and was particularly woeful from deep, as he ended a streak of five games draining three or more treys with his 1-for-6 showing from beyond the arc. The 2017 first-round pick has scored in double digits in six games in a row while also dishing out eight or more assists four times in that stretch. This was far from his best showing, but it's undeniable that Ball is trending in the right direction over the last few weeks.