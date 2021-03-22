Ball (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
A strained hip kept Ball out of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, enabling Nickeil Alexander-Walker to enter the starting five at point guard. The hope is that Ball will be able to return to the mix Tuesday, but the Pels will wait to see how the hip responds over the next 24 hours.
