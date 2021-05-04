Ball is listed as questionable for Tuesday's rematch against the Warriors due to a sprained right thumb.

Ball picked up a sprained thumb during Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors, which may partially explain why he went just 3-of-18 from the field en route to seven points in 38 minutes. There's hope that Ball can play through the injury on the second half of the back-to-back set, but the Pelicans likely won't make a final call until close to game-time.