Ball is listed as questionable for Tuesday's rematch against the Warriors due to a sprained right thumb.
Ball picked up a sprained thumb during Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors, which may partially explain why he went just 3-of-18 from the field en route to seven points in 38 minutes. There's hope that Ball can play through the injury on the second half of the back-to-back set, but the Pelicans likely won't make a final call until close to game-time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Goes cold from the field•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Splashes eight threes in win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Posts triple-double Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Drains six threes Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Dishes out 12 assists•