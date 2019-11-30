Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Questionable Sunday
Ball (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder.
A stomach virus has forced Ball to miss the past two games. More information on his status for Sunday's game may arrive following the team's morning shootaround. Even if he's cleared to play, he may come off the bench as he has during his past three appearances.
