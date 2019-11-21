Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Questionable Thursday
Ball (hip) is considered, questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Ball has missed the last six games with a strained right hip, but it looks as though he could have a chance to get back on the floor Thursday night. The Pelicans will likely issue an update on the point guard's status after shootaround Thursday morning.
