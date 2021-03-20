Ball is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets due to a right hip flexor strain.
Ball hasn't missed a game since Jan. 17, and he's been on a roll lately. This month, he's averaged 13.0 points, 7.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes. If he sits Sunday, more minutes would be available for Kira Lewis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
