Ball recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, 17 assists and two steals during 35 minutes in the 125-124 loss to Portland on Tuesday.

Ball was incredible in the close loss Tuesday. The guard may not have had his best night on the floor. However, his vision and movement was at an all time best. Ball has now set a new career high in assists (17) surpassing his previous career high (15). It is quite a feat for any player to come short of eclipsing 20 assists in one performance. Ball has been up and down in terms of points this season, but continues to produce elsewhere consistently. Until he drops form, he is a great option at guard.