Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Registers double-double against Houston
Ball had 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three steals and two rebounds during New Orleans' 123-126 loss against Houston on Saturday.
Ball has struggled with his efficiency from the field, but has done a good job to take care of the ball and has assumed the role as New Orleans' main playmaking threat due to the absences of both Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday. He will aim to continue his strong start to the season next Monday against the Warriors.
