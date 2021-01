Ball (knees) will start Tuesday's game at Utah and have an unspecified minutes restriction, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The 23-year-old missed the past three games and won't handle a full workload upon his return to the court. Ball is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes this season, but he seems unlikely to crack 30 minutes Wednesday.