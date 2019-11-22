Ball totaled eight points, five assists and one rebound in 19 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 victory over Phoenix.

Ball made his return to the court after missing six straight games with a hip injury. He was given a 20 minute limit for the evening and that is right where he was for the game. The production was far from spectacular but the fact he is healthy is likely all we need to know for now. The Pelicans will travel to Utah to face the Jazz on Saturday, giving Ball a night off to recover. All signs point to him suiting up for that one but we should keep an eye on the injury report just in case.