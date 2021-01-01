Ball collected 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 win over the Thunder.

Ball struggled mightily in Tuesday's loss to Phoenix, but he was much more productive in Thursday's blowout win. He committed a team-high three turnovers, but he sniffed at a triple-double while finishing second on the team in playing time. The 23-year-old has been inconsistent early in the year, but he's now scored 16 points in three of the first five games of the 2020-21 campaign.