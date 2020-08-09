Ball finished with five points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's loss to San Antonio.
Ball added some decent complementary numbers, but he once again struggled from the field, as has been the case for most of the last six games. Since seeding play began, Ball is just 5-of-26 from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Posts 11 dimes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores 12 to go with full line•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Continues to shoot well•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Well-rounded in victory•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Splendid contributions Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Stellar two-way performance in loss•