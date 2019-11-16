Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Saturday
Ball (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Miami.
Ball will miss a fourth-straight game as he continues to battle through a right adductor strain. Despite being ruled out, Ball seems to be on the mend and could return as early as Sunday against the Warriors. In his stead, look for Frank Jackson to see elevated minutes.
