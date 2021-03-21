Ball (hip) will not play Sunday against the Nuggets.
Ball will miss his first game since Jan. 17 due to a right hip flexor strain. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis will likely enjoy extra minutes for Sunday's game.
