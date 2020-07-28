Ball posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage win over the Bucks.

Ball contributed across every category, making an impact on both ends of the court in the team's final scrimmage. Ball is abysmal when it comes to attacking the basket in half-court settings and rarely earns trips to the free-throw line. However, apart from his subpar free-throw percentage and attempts, Ball has become one of the league's more well-rounded players.