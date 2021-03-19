Ball compiled 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Rather than discuss Ball's performance in this game, it's more important to note what's happening in the rumor mill regarding Ball's future with the team. Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, is making a stink in the press. In a call to ESPN Radio on Thursday, Ball stated that he wanted his son out of New Orleans. There was already some chatter that the Pelicans were ready to move on with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Ball's comments are adding fuel to the fire. Savvy fantasy managers should think about adding Alexander-Walker if he's available in case a Ball trade comes to pass, but the Pelicans would need a sweet deal to make this happen.