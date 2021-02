Ball registered 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals Sunday, in an overtime victory over the Celtics.

Ball continued his consistent play in a wild Pelicans' comeback. Ball has now scored at least 12 points in every game in February and has averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game over that stretch. His success from three has been key to his strong play of late as he is shooting 47.2 percent from distance this month.