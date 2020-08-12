Ball registered 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Kings.

Ball was the only regular starter that was named in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest, and the former Lakers guard delivered his first double-digit scoring performance in the bubble. Prior to this game he was averaging just 5.7 points while shooting 26 percent from the field, so Ball perhaps got an extended run on the court to see if he could get out of the slump before the Pelicans' season ended next Thursday against the Magic.