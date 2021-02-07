Ball tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Saturday's 119-108 win over the Grizzlies.
When Ball's shooting stroke is firing on all cylinders, the guard is difficult to contain. He matched his backcourt teammate Eric Bledsoe with four three-pointers of his own in the win and filled up the ancillary categories along the way as well.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Misses double-double by one rebound•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Drains four treys Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Goes 1-of-6 from three in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Eight assists in win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Starting Friday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Listed questionable Friday•