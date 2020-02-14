Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores 16 points on five threes
Ball put up 16 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Thunder.
Entering this game, Ball had posted double-digit assists in two out of his last three outings. He couldn't reach the double-figure mark this time, but still produced a strong fantasy line with good counting stats, while shooting 55.6 percent from the field, 62.5 percent from three and swishing his lone free-throw attempt. Ball has been playing at a top 40 level over the last two weeks, going for 12.7 points, 7.4 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line during that span. The only downside is the 4.0 turnovers per game during that time period. After getting off to a somewhat slow start to the season, Ball has really found his rhythm on this Pelicans team as of late.
