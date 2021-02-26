Ball had 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and eight assists in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee.

While the Pelicans came up short, Ball had another strong individual performance, hitting six three-pointers and tallying eight assists for the second straight night. In the month of February, Ball is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.8 made three-pointers, making him one of the most valuable guards in fantasy basketball during that span. Over his last 20 games, Ball is shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.