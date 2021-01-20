Ball posted seven points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound, four assists and three steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Utah.

Ball returned from a three-game absence and, while he worked as one of the Pelicans' main playmaking threats, his shot was rusty and only made three of his 10 field-goal attempts. The shooting woes are real for Ball, though, as he's shooting just 38.7 percent from the field this season while making only 28.2 percent of his three-point attempts. Both figures are a decrease compared to what he did last season.