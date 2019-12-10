Ball had six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes of a 105-103 loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Ball attempted a season low in shots after moving to the bench despite still playing starters minutes in the contest. The third year pro still improved his shooting percentage following his dreadful outing against Dallas, but didn't attempt a single shot from behind the arc in the contest. He'll face the Bucks on Wednesday.