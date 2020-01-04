Ball amassed 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-113 loss to the Lakers.

Ball scored at least 20 points for the second straight game and his fourth consecutive performance of at least 10 points. Over the past week, he has been a top-30 player, the best run of his career thus far. Since re-entering the starting lineup, Ball has looked a completely different player. His confidence is as high as it ever has been and this kind of production is what we have been hoping for. Given his inconsistent record, Ball is not going to be easy to trade and so he should simply be enjoyed right now.