Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores two points in blowout loss
Ball scored two points (1-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt) in a loss to the Mavericks on Saturday, adding four rebounds, two assists and one block.
Fantasy owners are going to want to forget this one. In their matchup on Dec. 3, Ball also struggled mightily on both ends, allowing Luke Doncic to pour on 33 points and 18 boards in just 28 minutes. Ball didn't fair much better on either end in this one, posting a season low in points, and matching a season low in assists. After setting or tying season highs in points, assists, steals and blocks in his last game, the 22-year old's production fell off a cliff in this one. Look for Ball to try to get back on track against the Pistons on Monday.
