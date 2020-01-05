Ball had 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win over the Kings.

After a rough start to his first season with the Pelicans, Ball is starting to settle in nicely since rejoining the starting five Dec. 23. Over that stretch, Ball has cleared 30 minutes five times in six games, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. He's also notched his first triple-double of 2019-20 during that stretch and two double-doubles, matching his total from his first 25 outings of the season.