Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Second double-double in three games
Ball had 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 win over the Kings.
After a rough start to his first season with the Pelicans, Ball is starting to settle in nicely since rejoining the starting five Dec. 23. Over that stretch, Ball has cleared 30 minutes five times in six games, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. He's also notched his first triple-double of 2019-20 during that stretch and two double-doubles, matching his total from his first 25 outings of the season.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.