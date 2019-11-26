Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Sent home with stomach issue
Ball's status for Wednesday's game against the Lakers is in question after he was sent home from Tuesday's practice with a stomach bug, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Ball will be considered a game-time decision until the team provides more clarity on the point guard's status. Frank Jackson could draw the start if Ball is unable to go.
