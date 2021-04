Ball (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Following a string of seven consecutive absences, Ball will make his return to action Sunday night, and he won't face a minutes restriction, per coach Stan Van Gundy. In his five healthy games since the All-Star break, Ball averaged 11.8 points, 8.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.0 made three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per contest.