Ball recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Ball marked his highest steal tally since Dec. 20 last year. Most of Ball's offense came in the middle quarters, when he recorded 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four assists across 16 minutes. His fantasy value during this campaign will depend on two-way production like it did last season. Ball's current averages consist of 12.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals through three games.