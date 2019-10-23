Ball had eight points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Ball got off to a good start but sputtered in the second half. Part of that had to do with coach Alvin Gentry trusting his reserves to log a decent load of minutes down the stretch, but the dip in Ball's level of play may have had something to do with that decision as well. Judging by the preseason and the first half of the season opener, Ball still has the upside to be among the league leaders in assists while contributing across multiple categories. With that being said, the Pelicans have a deep roster of young talented players that have the potential to chip away at Ball's minutes.