Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Slows down in second half of opener
Ball had eight points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.
Ball got off to a good start but sputtered in the second half. Part of that had to do with coach Alvin Gentry trusting his reserves to log a decent load of minutes down the stretch, but the dip in Ball's level of play may have had something to do with that decision as well. Judging by the preseason and the first half of the season opener, Ball still has the upside to be among the league leaders in assists while contributing across multiple categories. With that being said, the Pelicans have a deep roster of young talented players that have the potential to chip away at Ball's minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...