Ball had 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Bulls.

Ball scored in double figures for the sixth straight games -- his longest streak of the season -- and also reached the 20-point plateau for the third time in the campaign, a feat he's accomplished all three times across his last eight appearances. His seven-assist total was one shy of tying his season-high mark as well, so this was undoubtedly one of Ball's best performances of the season from a statistical point of view.