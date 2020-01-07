Ball had 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss against the Jazz.

Ball has been playing at a very high level since returning to the starting level seven games ago, as he is averaging 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over that span. He has topped the 20-point mark in four straight games and will aim to keep that streak alive Wednesday at home against the Bulls.